Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Grows By 53.2%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 72.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,252 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. 1,951,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,593. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

