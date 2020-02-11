Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Grows By 31.4%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $36,389.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 504.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $795.35 million, a PE ratio of -86.71, a PEG ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.