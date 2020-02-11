Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Rises By 66.7%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FEIM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 3,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 35,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $336,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanton D. Sloane acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 78,818 shares of company stock valued at $750,145. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

