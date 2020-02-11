Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Rises By 50.0%

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 1,494,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,678. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $187,310. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

