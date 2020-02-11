Short Interest in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Expands By 79.1%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

GNPX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,192,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,617. The company has a market cap of $32.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

