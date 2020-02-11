Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Decreases By 35.0%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ GHSI remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,977. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 186.27% and a negative net margin of 922.62%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

