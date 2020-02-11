Short Interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Declines By 85.3%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Happiness Biotech Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 36,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,507. Happiness Biotech Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Happiness Biotech Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

