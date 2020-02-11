Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Rises By 32.1%

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 249,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 139,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,990. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Mark Chin sold 47,752 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $914,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 18,252 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $261,733.68. Insiders sold 450,085 shares of company stock worth $7,683,934 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

