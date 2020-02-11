Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Expands By 324.2%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 324.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HIHO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 9,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,905. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.70. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

