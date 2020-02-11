Short Interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Grows By 121.5%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.15. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

