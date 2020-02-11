Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Decreases By 31.9%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Investors Title stock traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $163.00. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,421. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $134.04 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $301.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average is $158.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

