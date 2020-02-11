Short Interest in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Grows By 59.5%

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NYSE IO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 282,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,886. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,203.27% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 168,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

