Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Rises By 70.7%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $2,367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $251,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

JCTCF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCTCF. TheStreet lowered shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

