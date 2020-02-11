Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 70.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

