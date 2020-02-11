Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Rises By 109.9%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 109,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

KNOP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

