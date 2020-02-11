Short Interest in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rises By 79.1%

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on KRUS. Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. CLSA downgraded Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRUS stock remained flat at $$22.77 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,885. The company has a market cap of $189.79 million and a PE ratio of 84.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.36. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

