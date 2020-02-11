Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Grows By 53.6%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LAKE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 186,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,238.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

