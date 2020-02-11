Short Interest in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Increases By 35.8%

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Landec by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landec by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 405,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 77,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,239. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

