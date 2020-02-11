Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Decreases By 66.7%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAGS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 million, a PE ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 1.10. Magal Security Systems has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $5.38.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,424,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

