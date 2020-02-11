Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increases By 36.5%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782,464 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,604 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,253,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

