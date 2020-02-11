Short Interest in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rises By 31.3%

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 499,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 104,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,362. The company has a market cap of $354.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

