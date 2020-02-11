Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Grows By 58.5%

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,836. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

