Short Interest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expands By 48.7%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 268,800 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. 98,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.