Short Interest in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Rises By 46.0%

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE MC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.04%.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

