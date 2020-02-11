Short Interest in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Declines By 30.7%

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) by 3,509.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of MSB Financial worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 10,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750. The company has a market cap of $89.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.33. MSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

