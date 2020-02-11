Short Interest in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Increases By 82.5%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the January 15th total of 205,700 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAKD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 281,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,382. Naked Brand Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.