Short Interest in NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Drops By 32.9%

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 118,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NL Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 6,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,257. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 4,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

