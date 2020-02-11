Short Interest in OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Increases By 95.4%

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OIBR.C stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 782,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. OI S A/S has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.71.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

