Short Interest in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Drops By 54.8%

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OSBC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,768. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $370.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 971,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.