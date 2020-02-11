Short Interest in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Drops By 59.0%

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSS. TheStreet cut One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,926. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

