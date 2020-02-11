Short Interest in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Decreases By 61.7%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.96% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

OpGen stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 211,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.55.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

