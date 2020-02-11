Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Drops By 32.9%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

OPHC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

