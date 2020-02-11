Short Interest in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Increases By 144.2%

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the January 15th total of 868,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on OR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

NYSE OR traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,987. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.