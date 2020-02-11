Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Drops By 72.2%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 898,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of PANL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.21. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.