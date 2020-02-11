Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Increases By 100.0%

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a P/E ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.