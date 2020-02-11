Short Interest in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Increases By 88.9%

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PATI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. 973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,848. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder John D. Baker II purchased 2,100 shares of Patriot Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,803 shares of company stock worth $59,368 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

