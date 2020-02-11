Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Decreases By 42.0%

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 869,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

