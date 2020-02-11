Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Rises By 113.0%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Plumas Bancorp worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 7,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.45. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

