Short Interest in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Declines By 30.9%

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 60,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Polar Power worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POLA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 99,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Polar Power has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

