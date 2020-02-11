Short Interest in Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Expands By 49.0%

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 11,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.29. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $20.50.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.