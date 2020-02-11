Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expands By 35.2%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 137,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFIE shares. ValuEngine lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

