Short Interest in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rises By 118.8%

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

