Short Interest in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Increases By 41.8%

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RADA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the third quarter valued at about $13,635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

