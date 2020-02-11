Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Increases By 258.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 258.4% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCON shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Recon Technology stock remained flat at $$2.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,111. Recon Technology has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

