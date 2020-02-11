Short Interest in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rises By 41.3%

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 212,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

KRMD stock remained flat at $$5.95 during trading on Tuesday. 173,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

