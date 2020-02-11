Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Rises By 54.0%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.12. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

