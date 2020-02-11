Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declines By 33.3%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

SAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

