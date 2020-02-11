Short Interest in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rises By 160.9%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the January 15th total of 651,500 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The company has a market cap of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Savara by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

