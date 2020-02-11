Short Interest in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) Rises By 259.8%

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 259.8% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.83. Seneca Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 145.00% and a negative net margin of 39,023.53%.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

