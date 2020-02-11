Short Interest in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Increases By 46.3%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Severn Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

SVBI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. 1,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,989. Severn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

